UPDATE: Depression becomes Tropical Storm Imelda, a shifting forecast track
Tropical Depression Nine intensified into Tropical Storm Imelda on Sunday afternoon near the Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph, and additional strengthening is likely in the coming days. Imelda is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are ongoing in the Bahamas as of Sunday afternoon. Such conditions will be possible along east-central Florida Coast on Monday. There, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued.
For the rest of the Southeast, the trend in computer model guidance has been favorable. An interaction with the stronger Hurricane Humberto to Imelda's east appears to pull the system farther away from land next week. The latest forecast track reveals this shift. This would work to limit major impacts closer to the Carolinas. However, small changes in track could result in bigger changes in impacts - Imelda still requires close monitoring. But at this time, a "worst-case scenario" appears less likely.
