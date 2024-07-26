UPDATE: Charges filed against man who fled from deputies and killed innocent bystander

UPDATE: Reginald Weeden has been charged with negligent homicide and aggravated flight from an officer.

BATON ROUGE – Deputies described the suspect in a deadly overnight police chase as having no regard for human life as his run from the law targeted two officers and left an innocent bystander dead.

The suspect, identified as Reginald D. Weeden, was being pursued from Livingston Parish when he crashed into a driver on Florida Boulevard just west of the parish line. Deputies said Weeden slammed into another vehicle turning at the corner of Florida and Stevendale in East Baton Rouge, killing the driver of the other vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jonathan Scott, 23.

The crash happened about 30 minutes after Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies first encountered Weeden – at a drug investigation on Walker North. Deputies said Weeden tried to run from them at the scene there, using his car as a weapon he tried to hit two sheriff's deputies. Weeden eventually drove off and onto Florida where deputies gave chase.

The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Weeden's been tied to drugs and death before.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Weeden killed a man in 2004. Then, he and another suspect pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of Windfield O'Conner. O'Conner was bludgeoned to death over a $40 drug debt.

Weeden was 19 at the time of the 2004 attack. He was injured in the crash overnight and was taken to the hospital. Weeden will face a list of charges, authorities said.

Weeden had also just been arrested in August on drug charges, too.

