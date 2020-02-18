Upcoming Spanish Town Parade marks end of an era for local couple

BATON ROUGE- A couple with life-long memories surrounding the Spanish Town parade route put a nearly 100-year-tradition to rest.

A Baton Rouge couple puts their Spanish Town home on the market after nearly 100 years and 3 generations of pink parade memories

Anne Woods has celebrated the Spanish Town Parade from the same front porch her entire life. Her grandmother bought the house in the early 30's, living directly on the parade route until passing in the early 2000's.

Anne says that her grandmother despised living near the pink party and spent the entirety of the celebration cleaning up the trash each year. In addition to keeping a neat lawn during the parade, her grandmother was known for keeping people off and away from her yard. Out of spite, Anne's grandmother was named queen of the Spanish Town Parade in 2008.

Refusing to ride in the parade as queen, Anne's mother rode in her place. She lived in the house, too until she passed away in 2006.

Anne and her husband Gerald moved into the family home in 2008, where they have hosted an open-house party every year during the parade. The couple has decided to sell the home, but say it is bittersweet.

"We're getting older and we want to downsize. An older home is a lot to keep up with," Gerald says.

As for the parade party, it is unclear if a new homeowner will continue the tradition, however, this Saturday, Anne and Gerald Woods plan for a grand flamingo-finale.