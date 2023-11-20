61°
Unmarked BRPD vehicle burglarized overnight

6 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 13 2017 Apr 13, 2017 April 13, 2017 10:41 AM April 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle was burglarized overnight in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crime happened in the 3300 block of Joanne Drive. Police say no weapons were stolen and only miscellaneous items were taken.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the crime. Police are still investigating how the burglar entered the vehicle.

