61°
Latest Weather Blog
Unmarked BRPD vehicle burglarized overnight
BATON ROUGE – Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle was burglarized overnight in Baton Rouge.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the crime happened in the 3300 block of Joanne Drive. Police say no weapons were stolen and only miscellaneous items were taken.
Trending News
The officer was off-duty at the time of the crime. Police are still investigating how the burglar entered the vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day
-
Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen without the key
-
Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election
-
Longtime West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff retiring, two candidates vying for top...
-
After public input meeting, DOTD weighing alternatives to proposed roundabout at LA...