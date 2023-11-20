Unmarked BRPD vehicle burglarized overnight

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle was burglarized overnight in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crime happened in the 3300 block of Joanne Drive. Police say no weapons were stolen and only miscellaneous items were taken.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the crime. Police are still investigating how the burglar entered the vehicle.