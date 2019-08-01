90°
Latest Weather Blog
Universal Orlando announces new theme park 'Epic Universe'
ORLANDO - Universal Orlando says they're doubling the size of their resort, with plans for a fourth amusement park called "Epic Universe."
The new park will be located on a 750-acre site a few miles from Universal Studios and will include rides, hotels, restaurants and shops. More than 14,000 workers will need to be hired.
Officials haven't said when the new park will open or how much it will cost, but promised the new park will be "Epic."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chief Paul: Salamoni 'should have never been hired,' gets no back pay
-
Chief says officer will never patrol streets again
-
Guy hilariously recreates 'Circle of Life' intro with donkey
-
Chief Paul: Salamoni 'should have never been hired,' gets no back pay
-
Settlement appears likely in case of cop at center of Sterling death