United Cajun Navy begins assisting Arizona volunteers as search continues for Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz. — The United Cajun Navy has begun assisting volunteers in Arizona as the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her Tucson home more than three weeks ago, and her family is now offering a $1 million reward for any information leading to her recovery. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, and the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished.

Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven’t publicly revealed much evidence, the Associated Press reports.

On Tuesday, the United Cajun Navy said that it deployed to assist local volunteers in the search.

"Our 'Saw it Report it' system is now LIVE in the field," the group said on social media, noting that people can now send leads, pictures and videos directly to team leaders.