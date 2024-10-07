United Cajun Navy accepting donations through Amazon wish list to assist in Hurricane Helene relief

BATON ROUGE — The United Cajun Navy accepted donations Monday for victims of Hurricane Helene at their Baton Rouge warehouse.

The organization has set up an Amazon wish list to help get supplies as quickly as possible.

Volunteers with the group say they have been receiving an overwhelming amount of donations from the community as residents in Florida brace for another hurricane with Milton set to make landfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We're getting needed supplies into these areas. you know, a lot of people want to help and they want to go drop off something, but a lot of times, they don't know exactly what to drop off,” United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said. “So here we have a wishlist and it's exactly what needs to be done for the needs that we have at the time.”

Terrell says that they have gotten over 50,000 Amazon packages over the past two days. The wish list can be found here.