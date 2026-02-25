50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Undefeated no more: No.2 LSU baseball loses to McNeese as comeback falls short

6 hours 55 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 11:00 PM February 24, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Dating back to last season, No. 2 LSU baseball had won 16-straight games. That streak ended tonight as the Tigers lost to McNeese 7-6.

LSU trailed 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, and nearly came all the way back. The Tigers had the tying run on second base, but just couldn't get it across home.

Trending News

Tiger pitching struggled throughout the night. LSU walked six batters and hit five more.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days