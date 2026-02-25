50°
Undefeated no more: No.2 LSU baseball loses to McNeese as comeback falls short
BATON ROUGE - Dating back to last season, No. 2 LSU baseball had won 16-straight games. That streak ended tonight as the Tigers lost to McNeese 7-6.
LSU trailed 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, and nearly came all the way back. The Tigers had the tying run on second base, but just couldn't get it across home.
Tiger pitching struggled throughout the night. LSU walked six batters and hit five more.
