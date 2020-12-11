UL Lafayette student thanks Nicki Minaj for paying tuition; graduates with honors as promised

LAFAYETTE - One lucky graduate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was rewarded for his academic accomplishments by popular rap artist Nicki Minaj.

Artavion Cook publicly thanked the star on Twitter for getting him across the graduation stage. In disbelief, Cook said his commencement was a day to celebrate, but the day was even more special to him as it was also Minaj's birthday.

After TOPS took a cut in 2018, Cook was worried about paying his tuition, but found help on social media.

Minaj tweeted out to her fans asking who needed help paying their tuition and Cook responded, asking for help with his outstanding balance.

The rapper agreed, but only on the condition that he could show her perfect grades. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

Cook, along with dozens of other fans, took Minaj up on the offer.

Three years later, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in science in biology with a minor in both chemistry and psychology.

I can't believe that I'm acutally saying this out loud, but I am an official college GRADUATE! Bachelor of Science in Biology. Chemistry and Psychology minor. ??



This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday! ? pic.twitter.com/Vt6lm1M69p — artavion (@socialenemy_) December 9, 2020

Cook says the next stop on his academic journey is med school.