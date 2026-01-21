47°
U.S. Senator John Kennedy secures funding for new Zachary fire station

By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Tuesday that he has secured just more than a million dollars for a new fire station in Zachary. 

WBRZ spoke with Zachary Mayor David McDavid, who said he is grateful for the help and excited to start the project. 

McDavid said the city has purchased the property next to the current fire station on Main Street, where the new building will go. The mayor said the fire department has outgrown its current setup and needed a new station. 

McDavid said that there's no timeline yet and city officials are in the first stages of planning. 

