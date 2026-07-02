TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:45a: Accident in St Gabriel on La. 30 SB at Hwy 74; CLEARED

6:20a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Highland Rd at Pecue Ln; CLEARED

6:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A

7a: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln, stop and go traffic back to Millerville Rd/Exit 6

7a: Accident in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Weller Ave

7:15a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at 10/12 Split