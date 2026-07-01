Free ATV safety clinic in West Baton Rouge targets youth injuries and deaths

WEST BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital and LSU AgCenter held a free ATV safety clinic for young riders to address a growing number of injuries among youth in the community.

According to data from the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, about 500 juveniles are injured in ATV crashes every year in Louisiana. Children between the ages of 10 and 14 make up the largest group of those hurt, and about half of those injured require surgery or hospital admission. Ten die each year in ATV crashes.

The clinic was open to young people ages 10 to 17. After completing the course, each participant earns an ATV certification and receives a free helmet, gloves and goggles.

Trauma center nurse Cherie O'Malley said the top injuries she sees at the hospital are traumatic brain injuries from kids not wearing helmets, along with crush injuries to the ribs and abdomen and damage to limbs. She said some kids never walk away from the hospital the same after an ATV crash.

O'Malley said her motivation to get involved in ATV safety goes back to her high school years.

"Three of my high school friends all died on a three-wheeler, actually. Back then they were three-wheelers. They died in a three-wheeler accident. And so I've always been passionate about safety," she said.

LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Stephanie Gravois shared a personal story as well.

"You know, even one of our cousins in the family, he wasn't acting silly. He wasn't doing anything, but he was riding at night on a three-wheeler with no helmet on, and he accidentally hit a garbage truck, and it threw him into the pavement," Gravois said.

Both Gravois and O'Malley said the biggest safety issues they see are youth riding ATVs that are too large for them, riding without helmets, carrying multiple riders and riding on paved roads. ATV tires are designed for off-road use and can slip or flip on concrete or pavement.

"It's 100% preventable. Every time I see an ATV injury or an ATV death, I know deep down in my heart that was preventable. That child did not need to die. That family does not need to suffer that heartache," O'Malley said.

The clinic was organized in partnership with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after a parent reached out to the 4H program about ATV injuries and fatalities in the parish, according to 4H agent Allie Lejeune.

"We know kids in our community want to ride ATVs. We know that they're going to ride ATVs. We just want them to ride safely," O'Malley said.

Their next clinic is set for July 15th.