LSP undercover operation leads to 3 child exploitation arrests in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Three men were arrested following a two-day undercover online investigation into child exploitation in West Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jacob May, 37, allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old and arranged to meet that person for sexual activity. He was arrested June 27 and charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

During the same operation, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office asked LSP SVU for help with a separate investigation involving the sexual battery of a 13-year-old. LSP said investigators examined a phone recovered from 54-year-old Shon Hodges, a registered sex offender, and found two images of child sexual abuse material.

Hodges was charged with two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Christopher Hansen, 30, is also accused of having sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old and arranging to meet that person for sexual activity. He was arrested after arriving at the predetermined meeting location.

Hansen was charged with attempted production of child sexual abuse material, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The LSP Special Victims Unit conducted the operation on June 25 and 26 with help from the FBI, WFPSO and the St. Francisville Police Department. All three men were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison.