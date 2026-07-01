Baton Rouge family says they've lost everything after Juban Avenue house fire

BATON ROUGE -- A Baton Rouge family says they've lost everything after their home burned in a fire just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"We literally just lost everything. Everything inside of the house is gone," resident Shatocalyn Lavergne told WBRZ.

Lavergne and her family were at their home along Juban Ave. Wednesday morning. Lavergne says she decided to go and make a quick stop at the dollar store.

"Normally, I'm with the girls, but this time I went on my own. [The store is] literally around the corner." Lavergne said.

She then got a call from her daughter.

"When I turned around and came back, she said, 'Mom, the house is on fire.' I said, 'What do you mean, on fire,' she said 'the house is literally on fire,'" Lavergne said.

A few minutes after the call went out, the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived.

"Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the home and three of the occupants of the home already safely outside," BRFD Public Information Officer Billy Zachary said.

When Lavergne got home, she saw a huge scene with multiple fire trucks.

"[I saw] the back of my house is burning, and it's burning out of control, and I'm thinking, oh my god, what could have possibly happened," Lavergne told WBRZ.

Lavergne says that her family and their dog got out safely. They did have a pet gecko, which Lavergne told me, unfortunately, didn't make it.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that this just happened today. I've never had this happen," Lavergne said.

When WBRZ spoke to Lavergne Wednesday afternoon, she had been on the phone trying to find out what to do next.

"Right now we're just trying to figure things out, but I'm probably going to get a room for the night and from there, things are just going to have to take place and go on their own," Lavergne said.

The American Red Cross did drop off some supplies for the family.

Zachary tells WBRZ that the fire department is still investigating what may have caused the fire.

"We don't have a cause determined yet; however, foul play isn't suspected in this fire," Zachary said.