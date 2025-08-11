U.S. Secretary of Education visits Baton Rouge elementary school

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Secretary of Education Lindon McMahon kicked off her "Returning Education to the States" tour on Monday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary School.

McMahon embarked on the 50-state tour to hear from educators around the country about what is and isn't working in classrooms and to learn about national educational needs.

"I'm going to make sure states have best practices to look at because there's no one-size-fits-all in education," McMahon said. "What works in one state may not work in another state, but if there are bits and pieces we can put together in toolkits, then states can take away from that. It's a great thing to be able to do."

McMahon is set to visit Arkansas and Tennessee later this week.