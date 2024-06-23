U.S.S. KIDD finishes journey from Baton Rouge to Houma

BATON ROUGE - The U.S.S. KIDD's journey from Baton Rouge to Houma finished Sunday as the boat prepares to get set on a dry dock.

According to the museum, the ship traveled from its museum in Baton Rouge to the mouth of the Mississippi River, into the Gulf of Mexico, through the Houma Navigation Canal, and arrived at the Thoma-Sea shipyard.

Additionally, the distance traveled was approximately 363 miles. The U.S.S. KIDD now holds the record for the world's fastest museum ship, not under its own power, reaching a top speed of 11.5 knots.

Drone video also showed the ship arriving at the shipyard in Houma.

The ship should return to the museum next spring.