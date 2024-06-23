95°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S.S. KIDD finishes journey from Baton Rouge to Houma
BATON ROUGE - The U.S.S. KIDD's journey from Baton Rouge to Houma finished Sunday as the boat prepares to get set on a dry dock.
According to the museum, the ship traveled from its museum in Baton Rouge to the mouth of the Mississippi River, into the Gulf of Mexico, through the Houma Navigation Canal, and arrived at the Thoma-Sea shipyard.
Additionally, the distance traveled was approximately 363 miles. The U.S.S. KIDD now holds the record for the world's fastest museum ship, not under its own power, reaching a top speed of 11.5 knots.
Drone video also showed the ship arriving at the shipyard in Houma.
Trending News
The ship should return to the museum next spring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning...
-
Metro Council members to announce lawsuit over new district map Wednesday
-
Celebration of life held for Prairieville drowning victim
-
14-year-old killed in ATV crash Saturday
-
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning...
-
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial...
-
Friday Night Lights camp LSU
-
Catholic High Baseball named national champions
-
LSU Baseball gets transfer outfielder from Auburn