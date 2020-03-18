U.S. and Canada to release statement regarding temporary closure of borders

The United States and its northern neighbor, Canada, are reportedly working on an agreement to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries.

President Trump used Twitter to indicate that more news regarding the closure should be expected, Wednesday.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

CNN reported Tuesday that the two countries will issue a joint statement regarding the closure.

Despite the closure of borders, business and trade between the two countries are expected to continue.

The news comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced Canada would close its borders to most foreign travelers, beginning Wednesday, but would exempt U.S. citizens for the time being.

Trudeau said Canada’s close economic ties with its southern neighbor put the U.S. “in a separate category” from other countries.