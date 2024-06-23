92°
Two-vehicle crash results in one dead after St. Tammany Parish crash

Sunday, June 23 2024
By: Adam Burruss

FOLSOM - A 77-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Joseph Jaeger Jr., of Folsom, died as a result of the crash. According to LSP, Jaeger's car was stopped in a private drive preparing to turn onto LA Hwy 25. His vehicle entered the roadway into the path of another vehicle going northbound, resulting in Jaeger's vehicle being struct in the front driver's side.

Jaeger sustained serious injuries and died in the hospital Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

