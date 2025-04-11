Two Tulane fraternities suspended amid hazing investigation

NEW ORLEANS — Two Tulane University fraternities were suspended after being placed under investigation for hazing, according to WWL-TV.

A university spokesperson said Delta Tau Delta and Phi Kappa Sigma were both suspended.

No details were given on exactly what the hazing allegations entailed.

"The health, safety, and well-being of students is our highest priority, and we have robust training and resources dedicated to preventing hazing in all forms," spokesperson Mike Strecker told WWL.

Earlier this year, the Southern University chapter of Omega Psi Phi was suspended following the death of Caleb Wilson during a hazing incident. A bill filed by a state representative, dubbed the Caleb Wilson Act, would require all university pledges to take a course on anti-hazing standards.