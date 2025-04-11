Latest Weather Blog
Two Tulane fraternities suspended amid hazing investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Two Tulane University fraternities were suspended after being placed under investigation for hazing, according to WWL-TV.
A university spokesperson said Delta Tau Delta and Phi Kappa Sigma were both suspended.
No details were given on exactly what the hazing allegations entailed.
"The health, safety, and well-being of students is our highest priority, and we have robust training and resources dedicated to preventing hazing in all forms," spokesperson Mike Strecker told WWL.
Earlier this year, the Southern University chapter of Omega Psi Phi was suspended following the death of Caleb Wilson during a hazing incident.
Trending News
Earlier this year, the Southern University chapter of Omega Psi Phi was suspended following the death of Caleb Wilson during a hazing incident. A bill filed by a state representative, dubbed the Caleb Wilson Act, would require all university pledges to take a course on anti-hazing standards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge firefighters respond to house fire early Friday morning
-
Garage catches fire after Friday morning arson, firefighters rescue dog from building
-
2une In Previews: EBRPSS Spring Fling Hiring Event
-
2une In Previews: Strawberry Festival
-
US egg prices increase to record high, dashing hopes of cheap eggs...