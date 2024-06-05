Two tornadoes, plus a swath of straight-line winds confirmed from Tuesday's storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two tornadoes hit portions of Louisiana and Mississippi along with one area of extensive straight-line wind damage from Tuesday afternoon's storms.

One EF-1 tornado east confirmed in Tangipahoa Parish to the east of Kentwood. The tornado had peak winds around 100 mph and was on the ground for around 5 miles. The tornado tracked mostly over open fields until Highway 1054 where it uprooted and snapped numerous trees. It then continued to W Lewiston Road where the most tree damage was observed. At that location, almost every tree in a 300 yard swatch was either snapped or uprooted. Similar scenes were observed near Gregot Road also.

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Amite and Pike Counties. Peak winds were estimated around 95 mph with a path length of 16.2 miles. This tornado tracked just north of the LA/MS state line in Gillsburg where several hardwoods along Travis Road and Highway 568 were uprooted. The tornado continued east, uprooting many trees along Highway 571 and 584. The twister continued to topple trees just north of the Osyka exit along I-55. The tornado finally lifted near Centerville Rd and Charlie Rhodus Road.

Close to Amite City, damage was too sporadic to classify as caused by a tornado. All of the damage pointed to the east, consistent with straight-line winds damage. 85-95 mph straight-line winds are estimated to have occurred along a 32-mile zone from St. Helena Parish, into Tangipahoa Parish with Amite City in the swatch.

