Two teens arrested in connection to death of St. Tammany deputy now face kidnapping charges

SLIDELL — Two people arrested in connection to the death of a St. Tammany Parish deputy now face kidnapping charges, authorities said Thursday.

Adrian Waughtal and Mason Paul Eugene Fischer, both 17, now face kidnapping charges in addition to their previous murder and attempted murder charges following the weekend death of Sgt. Grant Candies.

According to deputies, the 37-year-old deputy was killed while helping with a pursuit on Sunday shortly after midnight when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle and killed while attempting to put down a spike strip on Interstate 10. The pursuit began on Brownswitch Road in St. Tammany Parish when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle before the driver sped away, refusing to stop.

Waughtal was driving the car and Fischer was one of four passengers, deputies said; a third 17-year-old in the car — Michael Emanuel Lanier — was also arrested.

According to Wednesday night warrants, the other two passengers pleaded for Waughtal to stop and let them out. Waughtal was rebooked for second-degree kidnapping after the warrants were issued; he was being held without bond.

Fischer, who was released on bond, was brought to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center and also booked for second-degree kidnapping.