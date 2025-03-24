Latest Weather Blog
Two more arrests made in death of St. Tammany Parish deputy killed following high speed pursuit
SLIDELL — Two more people were arrested for their alleged connection to a fatal crash that killed a St. Tammany Parish deputy, officials said Monday.
Mason Paul Eugene Fischer and Michael Emanuel Lanier, both 17, were arrested Sunday for their alleged role in the early morning death of 37-year-old Grant Candies. Fischer and Lanier were passengers in the car that struck and killed Candies, deputies said.
The car's alleged driver, 17-year-old Adrian Waughtal, was arrested Sunday. All three teenagers face first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.
Deputies said that Sgt. Candies was helping with a pursuit on Sunday shortly after midnight when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle and killed while attempting to put down a spike strip on Interstate 10. The pursuit began on Brownswitch Road in St. Tammany Parish when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle before the driver drove away at a high speed, refusing to stop.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a New Orleans Police unit on the Southshore. Shortly after, Waughtal was arrested in Orleans Parish before being brought to St. Tammany Parish.
Trending News
As of Monday, three of the five people in the car were arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...