Two more arrests made in death of St. Tammany Parish deputy killed following high speed pursuit

SLIDELL — Two more people were arrested for their alleged connection to a fatal crash that killed a St. Tammany Parish deputy, officials said Monday.

Mason Paul Eugene Fischer and Michael Emanuel Lanier, both 17, were arrested Sunday for their alleged role in the early morning death of 37-year-old Grant Candies. Fischer and Lanier were passengers in the car that struck and killed Candies, deputies said.

The car's alleged driver, 17-year-old Adrian Waughtal, was arrested Sunday. All three teenagers face first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Deputies said that Sgt. Candies was helping with a pursuit on Sunday shortly after midnight when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle and killed while attempting to put down a spike strip on Interstate 10. The pursuit began on Brownswitch Road in St. Tammany Parish when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle before the driver drove away at a high speed, refusing to stop.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a New Orleans Police unit on the Southshore. Shortly after, Waughtal was arrested in Orleans Parish before being brought to St. Tammany Parish.

As of Monday, three of the five people in the car were arrested.