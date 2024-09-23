79°
Two teens arrested for allegedly having unregistered guns with automatic switches
FRANKLIN - Deputies arrested two Franklin teenagers on gun charges Friday while three narcotics departments were serving a warrant.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics division — along with Morgan City and Berwick narcotics officers and Franklin Police — were serving a warrant at a home in Franklin on Sept. 20.
Law enforcement said they arrested 17-year-old Kamryn Kinchen and 19-year-old Mychal Kinchen for having unregistered guns altered with illegal automatic switches.
The two were booked on three counts of possession of an unregistered weapon and three counts of possession of an automatic weapon. Bail was set at $350,000.
The sheriff's office said they will be working with federal agencies during the investigation.
