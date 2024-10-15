Latest Weather Blog
Two teens arrested following deadly shooting at BREC park, victim identified
BATON ROUGE- Police say two teenagers are facing murder charges after a drug transaction turned deadly Tuesday morning.
The incident was first reported at a BREC park in the 2800 block of 77th Avenue shortly before 7:20 a.m. Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the teen who was killed as 19-year-old Douglas Chenevert IV. Investigators say Chenevert was shot and killed during what police say was a drug transaction.
Later Tuesday afternoon, two 16-year-old males were taken into custody. Police say they will both be charged with first-degree murder.
EBR Readiness Superintendent's Academy on nearby 72nd Street was briefly placed on lockdown after the shots were fired. It was reopened Tuesday afternoon.
