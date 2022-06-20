97°
Two taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after wreck on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to a local hospital Monday after an accident on Siegen Lane.
The extent of their injuries is unclear, but officials say the two were in "serious condition."
It is unclear what caused the accident.
