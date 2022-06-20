97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after wreck on Siegen Lane

2 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 1:22 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to a local hospital Monday after an accident on Siegen Lane.

The extent of their injuries is unclear, but officials say the two were in "serious condition."

Trending News

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days