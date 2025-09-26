72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two taken to hospital after vehicle submerged off LSU at West Lakeshore Drive, South Campus Drive

Thursday, September 25 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after officials responded to a submerged vehicle off of the LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive and South Campus Drive.

No immediate information was given regarding the patients' condition. Officials responded around 8:40 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

