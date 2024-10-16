Two separate vehicles hit by train at same intersection within three days; resident ready for change

WHITE CASTLE — Leah Falcon lives off Aloysia Road in White Castle and has seen two different incidents of trains colliding with vehicles attempting to cross the intersection.

Falcon said she was home Sunday when a train collided with an SUV.

"I was sitting in my living room and heard the pop when the train hit and we got up, saw the cloud of dust when we got to the door, and I was like, 'I wonder if that was a cane truck that got hit'," Falcon said.

Just two days later, that is exactly what happened; a train crashed into a sugar cane truck, which was all caught on camera. Both drivers of those vehicles are expected to make a full recovery.

The railroad crossing is ranked 443rd most dangerous in the state and 2nd most dangerous in White Castle. The grading is based on each intersection's warning system, number of trains, and number of cars. Falcon said her family has been living on the road for years and says sometimes the trains do not make noise until they are at the intersection. Her family has also been fighting for years for more safety measures on the tracks.

"Well, my grandpa for years would fight with whoever to try and get stuff here. They would always tell him there is not enough traffic down this road, but down here, there are buses. My kids get on the bus. There are at least 4 or 5 different buses that bus down this road every day". Falcon said.

Falcon told WBRZ that while people should pay attention before crossing any railroad track, lights and cross-arms could mean the difference between life and death.

"[There are only] yield signs and I guess a person who is not familiar with the area, they are not going to think to stop. It's a yield sign, they are going to go and try to get across and it might be too late," Falcon said.

WBRZ reached out Louisiana Department of Transportation Development on if they had any plans to add safety measures to the crossing and said they would have to do a safety analysis and make decisions after the results.