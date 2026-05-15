Two Republican Judges vying for vacant seat on Louisiana Supreme Court

NORTHSHORE PARISHES - Saturday, residents in Northshore parishes such as Livingston and Tangipahoa will decide which one of two Republican judges will fill a vacant seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The two candidates, Judge William Burris and Judge Blair Downing Edwards, are vying for the District 1 seat, which was redrawn in 2024 after Jeff Landry signed legislation that redraws the Supreme Court maps statewide.

Burris, a Franklinton native, has served as the Division "E" judge in the 22nd Judicial District since 2018, including a stint as chief judge. He and Edwards say that their experience makes them the better option for the job.

"I've tried dozens of jury trials. I've handled civil, I've handled criminal.

I've handled rapes and murder and all the big stuff, down to the little things, and my opponents have only done juvenile, except for the last few months where she's been at the court of appeals," Burris said.

Judge Blair Downing Edwards says she has around double the experience Burris has, having been elected to the 21st JDC, also serving as chief judge until joining the First Circuit Court of Appeals in 2025.

"I have almost two decades on the bench and he's not had a full decade yet. I have experience in all kinds of laws. I do criminal law, I do civil law. I have also done juvenile law, which is certainly something that is very important," Edwards said.

Both candidates identify as conservatives, promising to strengthen public safety and respect the Constitution.

"My promise to the people is that I can assure that I will gain their trust through consistency, transparency, humility, and fairness and that this black robe will not be a symbol of power. It is a symbol of responsibility," Edwards said.

Burris says his promise to the voters is the same one he made when he became a district judge.

"I work harder than anybody else, and I'll follow the law," Burris said.

This race is a closed-primary, which means only republicans and no-party voters who choose to vote in the GOP primaries can vote in this race.

Additionally, since no Democrat or no-party candidates are running, the winner of this race goes to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Both of the candidates were asked how this would change the campaign.

"It shortens the amount of time, and I love a grassroots campaign so that I can try to meet as many people as I can, get to know as many people as I can," Edwards said.

Burris said it doesn't really change his strategy.

"I'm going to be who I'm going to be regardless of who the potential voters are because I think voters appreciate just the genuine person," Burris said.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and close at 8 p.m. Be sure to check out the Secretary of State's website to find your polling location.