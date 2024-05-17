Two preteen girls allegedly broke into, burglarized Napoleonville elementary school

NAPOLEONVILLE — Two preteen girls have been identified by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office in connection to a burglary at Napoleonville Primary School.

Deputies were called to the school on Wednesday after receiving complaints of burglary and damaged property.

After an investigation, deputies said two girls, ages 9 and 12, made their way into the school and stole items from within it. A verified complaint was filed against the 12-year-old and she was later released to a parent or guardian.

The 9-year-old was not charged with a crime because she has not reached the age of criminal responsibility, deputies said.