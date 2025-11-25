78°
Two presumed dead after Gulfport plane crashes into Lake Pontchartrain

Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

GULFPORT, Miss. - The instructor and student who were on board a small plane that left from Million Air in Gulfport before crashing into Lake Pontchartrain are presumed dead, the owner of Apollo Flight Training and Aircraft Management said.

Michael Carastro, the owner, said he confirmed it with the Coast Guard and they found some debris that was part of their aircraft. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

Preliminary data said the crash was not caused by any mechanical issues and there was no distress call, Carastro said. He also said the instructor was highly qualified and the student was just getting his commercial instruction license.

"[The instructor] was coming up on 1,200 to 1,300 hours, which makes her about 200 short of meeting her requirements for the airlines, which was her ultimate goal," Carastro said.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

