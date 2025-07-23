93°
Two people wanted for stealing over $1,400 of LEGO sets from Port Allen Walmart
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking to identify two people they say stole over $1,400 worth of LEGO set from a Port Allen Walmart.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the two pictured people entered the Walmart, went to the toy aisle, loaded shopping carts with LEGO sets and exited the store through a fire exit. They left in a silver-colored Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-382-5200.
