Two people taken to hospital after reported hit and run early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after a reported hit and run early Monday morning.

Officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the 6300 block of Airline Highway, between Hanks Drive and Greenwell Street.

One of the victims was in stable condition while the other was in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what led to the hit and run or whether police were searching for a specific vehicle.