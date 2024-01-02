52°
Two people taken to hospital after overnight shooting at Gonzales Walmart

59 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2024 Jan 2, 2024 January 02, 2024 11:13 AM January 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Airline Highway in Gonzales at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The GPD reported there were two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital and released. 

There was no further information on what led to the shooting. 

