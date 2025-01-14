35°
Two people taken to hospital after late-night shooting Monday

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting on North 15th Street late Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the shooting scene shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. Two people were injured, but their conditions and the severity of their injuries was not immediately known. 

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made. 

