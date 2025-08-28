Two people taken to hospital after early Thursday morning shooting on Government Street

76°
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting on Government Street near downtown. 

The two people were shot in a car near the McDonald's on Government around 12:24 a.m., officials said. 

Both people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

