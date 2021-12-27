65°
Two people shot while sitting in vehicle along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Monday, December 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were shot Monday night around 7 p.m. in Denham Springs while sitting in their vehicle. 

Denham Springs Police Department said the shooting happened near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bryan Street. 

Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were able to drive themselves to a hospital. 

No more information was immediately available. 

