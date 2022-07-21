93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people shot in neighborhood drive-by near Florida Boulevard

16 hours 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 8:47 PM July 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Police said the shooting happened along North Marque Ann Drive, in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m..

Trending News

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days