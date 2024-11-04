Two people shot by law enforcement at end of police chase Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot by law enforcement at the end of a police chase that ran from Chippewa Street to Balis Drive on Sunday night.

State Police said the Department of Public Safety Capitol Detail officers tried to stop a white suburban on Chippewa near Daisy Avenue after a traffic violation.

LSP said the car led officers on a chase along Interstate 110 onto Interstate 10 and off on College Drive, where the vehicle turned into the neighborhood on Bawell Street. State Police said the vehicle overturned between Brownlee and Barber streets.

State Police said of the three people in the car, two were shot by police officers. Their conditions are unknown. One person was handcuffed and taken into custody.

LSP is investigating why the officers fired their weapons.

No more information was immediately available.