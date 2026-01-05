58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people injured in shooting on Ozark Street, Scenic Highway

1 hour 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, January 05 2026 Jan 5, 2026 January 05, 2026 10:24 PM January 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Ozark Street and Scenic Highway on Monday night, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The call came in around 10:07 p.m. and officials said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

