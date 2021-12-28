67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people injured in crash along Darryl Drive on Monday night

2 hours 27 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, December 27 2021 Dec 27, 2021 December 27, 2021 10:44 PM December 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt and one is in critical condition after a serious crash along Darryl Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the wreck around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

