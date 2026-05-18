LSU grad reveals secret identity as Mike the Tiger

BATON ROUGE - If you're an LSU fan, you know who Mike the Tiger is... Or do you?

There's an elite group of students who suit up for each game and special event as Mike the Tiger. Landon Terro spent the past two years doing just that. On Friday, Terro was walking into his graduation when he hit upload on a social post that quickly went viral, revealing his identity. By the time he walked across the stage and accepted his diploma, everyone knew.

"Once I got outside and saw my phone, it blew up!" he said.

Terro has heard from friends, family members and even his kindergarten teacher. He gives a lot of credit to videographer Caleb Vedros for making that reveal sing.

"It's cool to see people who had no idea now find out because it lets me know, okay, I did a solid job of keeping it a secret and under wraps," said Terro.

During his undergrad, Terro interned at the athletic administration office. He was asked to step in to help with logistics over spirit squads, and along the way, learned a lot about what it took to become a mascot. During his junior year, there were 15 or so students who tried out for an open spot, and Terro made the cut. Ever since, it's been part of his collegiate career.

We at WBRZ wanted to know, just how many Mikes are there? But even that's a secret!

"Unable to disclose," said Terro.

If anyone became suspicious, he had an excuse: he worked for athletics.

Once Terro was in costume, he became Mike the Tiger. That meant no talking. On Monday, Terro showed WBRZ Mike's costume closet. The mascot has outfits ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elvis, even a strip of bacon. To wear those costumes, often for hours at a time, Terro had to be in shape. He practiced for several hours each week, ate right, stayed hydrated and hit the gym.

"It's a full ordeal," said Terro.

In those two years, Terro has many fond memories of taking Mike on the road to traveling events and spreading joy. He met Shaq, coaches and other LSU elites.

He said nothing compares to a game day experience, which involves visiting tailgates around campus and leading the band and football team down Victory Hill. Inside Tiger Stadium, Mike spends a lot of time with fans, the band and on the sidelines. If you saw Mike the Tiger at the last two football seasons, it was Terro in the suit.

"If someone asks for a fun fact, I think I'm set for life," said Terro.

Now that he's hanging up the suit, Terro is reflecting on a truly life-changing experience and giving advice to future Mikes.

"Truly embrace it; you're going to get so much out of this activity if you give a lot to it, just enjoy it," he said.

Terro says he'll miss his team the most, but he's confident those relationships he's made will continue. He won't be going far; Terro will attend LSU's law school in the fall.