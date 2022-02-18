Latest Weather Blog
Two people arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in November 2021
BAYOU VISTA - Two people were arrested Thursday for the November 2021 attempted murder of a woman and the kidnapping of her one-year-old.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Kaemon Toi Bush, 19, and Cassandra Hopkins, 46, were arrested Thursday for their connection to the crimes.
Officials say Bush and Hopkins were located and arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. They were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking.
Bush faces charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to second-degree kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.
Hopkins faces charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact to second-degree kidnapping.
Derrick Williams, 20, was also arrested as a suspect in December. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
