Two pedestrians killed in unrelated Baton Rouge incidents overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police said a 25-year-old man was hit by two cars and killed while trying to cross Airline Highway between Florida and Tom Drive late Friday.

Trenton Trotter of Baton Rouge died at the scene after being hit, officers said.

Police said Trotter was trying to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV then by a second, unidentified vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:45 Friday night.

Around the same time, police also worked an unrelated deadly crash where a person walking on Old Hammond Highway was hit by a passing vehicle.

James Earl Lee, 27, of Baton Rouge, died after being hit by an SUV in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway, just east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police said Lee was walking on the fog line when the passing vehicle hit him.