TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 left lanes closed on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to wreck

BATON ROUGE — The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road due to a crash.

Congestion has approached the I-10/I-12 split.

EMS is at the scene.

WBRZ is working to learn more about the crash.