45°
Latest Weather Blog
Local warming centers open to public in preparation for low temperature weekend
BATON ROUGE — Several warming shelters are opening their doors in preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected in the Baton Rouge area this weekend.
Use the interactive map below to find warming centers across Louisiana.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
-St. Vincent de Paul at 220 Saint Vincent de Paul Drive
Tangipahoa Parish:
-Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 70427 Martin Luther King Drive will open at 6 p.m. on Friday
-Amite Community Center at 101 West Chestnut Street will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights
-Woodland Park Baptist Church at 1909 J.W. Davis Drive will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday
Trending News
Check back here for updates as more warming centers are announced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD hosts pastalaya fundraiser to support captain's wife battling brain cancer
-
Multiple people arrested following check fraud investigation, several others wanted
-
Two arrested following joint drug trafficking investigation in Ascension and Iberville parishes
-
State Police: Man arrested for third time after allegedly deceiving 'nannies' into...
-
SU's Human Jukebox set to perform at halftime of Senior Bowl; three...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...