Local warming centers open to public in preparation for low temperature weekend

BATON ROUGE — Several warming shelters are opening their doors in preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected in the Baton Rouge area this weekend.

Use the interactive map below to find warming centers across Louisiana.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

-St. Vincent de Paul at 220 Saint Vincent de Paul Drive

Tangipahoa Parish:

-Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 70427 Martin Luther King Drive will open at 6 p.m. on Friday

-Amite Community Center at 101 West Chestnut Street will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights

-Woodland Park Baptist Church at 1909 J.W. Davis Drive will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday

Check back here for updates as more warming centers are announced.