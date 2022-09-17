Two officers shot in Georgia; suspect found dead

Photo: WSB-TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.- Two Forest Park police officers were shot by a suspect while responding to a reckless driving call.

The shooting took place in Clayton County, Georgia near Forest Park Middle School. The school was placed on level one lockdown.

WSB-TV reports that the suspect's body, identified as Jacob Bailey, was found behind a home near the scene of the shooting on Mitchell Street.

Both officers' injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. One was shot in the neck and in the leg. They were taken to different area hospitals.