80°
Latest Weather Blog
Two officers shot in Georgia; suspect found dead
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.- Two Forest Park police officers were shot by a suspect while responding to a reckless driving call.
The shooting took place in Clayton County, Georgia near Forest Park Middle School. The school was placed on level one lockdown.
WSB-TV reports that the suspect's body, identified as Jacob Bailey, was found behind a home near the scene of the shooting on Mitchell Street.
Trending News
Both officers' injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. One was shot in the neck and in the leg. They were taken to different area hospitals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU student Allie Rice remembered by friends, co-workers after she was shot...
-
As victim faces hefty tow bill to get his stolen car back,...
-
LSU Athletics admits postgame traffic plan failed; university 'confident' it won't happen...
-
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found...
-
Southern University kicks students from dorm over brawl, may change visitation policy