Two officers shot in Georgia; suspect found dead

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 08 2017 Nov 8, 2017 November 08, 2017 11:36 AM November 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WSB-TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.- Two Forest Park police officers were shot by a suspect while responding to a reckless driving call.

The shooting took place in Clayton County, Georgia near Forest Park Middle School. The school was placed on level one lockdown.

WSB-TV reports that the suspect's body, identified as Jacob Bailey, was found behind a home near the scene of the shooting on Mitchell Street.

Both officers' injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. One was shot in the neck and in the leg. They were taken to different area hospitals.

