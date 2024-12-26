65°
Two men plead guilty in 2023 burglary at Prairieville gun store after ramming truck into building

Thursday, December 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two men involved in a 2023 burglary of a gun store where the thieves rammed a truck into the store in order to gain access to it pleaded guilty to theft charges Thursday.

Darrell Morris, 24, and Ramon Patterson, 20, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possession of a firearm and one count of simple burglary.

Security video at the time showed a stolen pickup truck ramming into the entrance of Hebert's Guns along Airline Highway, where masked men then forced their way into the store and stole dozens of firearms.

Cases against two other suspects are pending.

