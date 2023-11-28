Two men hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway grocery store

BATON ROUGE - Two men were hurt in a shooting near the S & Y Grocery store along Scenic Highway on Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Blount Road around 5 p.m.

Officers said one of the men was shot in the back and another in the arm. They were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No information about motive or suspects has been released.