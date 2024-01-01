57°
Two men dead after multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday

1 day 23 hours 19 minutes ago Saturday, December 30 2023 Dec 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 6:14 PM December 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image at Rosedale Road

PORT ALLEN - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old Cody Clouatre was driving a Ford Escape pulling a boat with a trailer. Clouatre was behind a Chevrolet Impala while heading west on LA 76.

For reasons still being investigated, Clouatre attempted to pass the Impala in a passing zone when it collided head-on with a Ford Focus heading east. The collision caused the Escape to overturn.

Clouatre, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the Focus, 63-year-old Louis Chustz, also died at the scene. The driver of the Impala suffered moderate injuries from striking the boat trailer.

Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers as part of the ongoing investigation.

