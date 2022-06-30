Two men arrested in separate DWI incidents on St. Martin Parish waters

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Two men were arrested June 25 for operating boats while intoxicated in separate parish waters.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries booked both Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento into the Morgan City Jail on DWI charges.

The arrests come during a time when drownings are at an all-time high. Agents have responded to 19 drownings so far in 2022—26 were reported during the entirety of 2021.

LDWF warns the penalties for DWI in a vessel are the same as driving a vehicle. DWI can bring up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.